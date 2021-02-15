Province grants funds for Highway 23 north upgrades

Highway 23 north will see upgrades due to funding through the province’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The project near Revelstoke will see erosion protection for Highway 23 north, including the purchase and stockpile of rip rap (rock) for future erosion protection (frestet response) for bridge piers and embankments.

The $20.7-million Climate Adaption Program is funding several projects throughout the province that will increase the resiliency of the highway network and help lessen the adverse effects of climate change, said a news release from the province.

“One of the key threats to the reliability of the highway network is climate related, and examples include high-intensity rainfall events, extreme freshet seasons and flooding,” said Transportation and Infrastruture Minister Rob Fleming in a news release.

“These events have been increasing in intensity due to climate change, and this initiative ensures a reliable transportation system will be in place for future emergency events as well as the continued movement of people, goods and services.”

Transportation networks need to be reliable, a need highlighted by the pandemic, to ensure rural communities can access medical facilities and first responders and medical supplies can get to communities quickly.

“Our StrongerBC Economic Recovery Plan is about getting people back to work while also supporting B.C. communities to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Minister Ravi Kahlon in a news release. “The projects generated by this program will create good jobs and improve B.C.’s transportation network, contributing to the strong economic recovery of communities in every corner of our province.”

Projects across the province include riverbank erosion protection, culvert upgrading, flood protection, slope erosion protection and avalanche system maintenance.

