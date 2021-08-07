Province empowers cities to ban single-use plastics

City of Terrace is yet to develop a single-use plastics bylaw

The province has made it easier for B.C. communities to implement bans on plastic bags and other single-use plastics.

In a statement July 27, environment minister George Heyman announced local governments will no longer have to get provincial approval to implement a ban, after amendments to regulations under the Community Charter.

More than 20 municipalities in B.C. are developing bylaws banning single-use plastics, according to the ministry.

Under the previous regulation, bylaws were approved for Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Richmond, Rossland, Saanich, Surrey, Tofino, Ucluelet and Victoria.

City of Terrace is yet to develop a single-use plastics bylaw.

Spokesperson Kate Lautens said that staff have been given no direction from council to revisit the issue.

