Province dishes out extra funding for municipalities

The funding is to help facility re-opening and operational costs

The province has given an extra $425 million to local governments around British Columbia as part of the federal government’s Safe Restart Agreement.

The federal and provincial funding is intended to support facility reopening and operational costs.

In the Elk Valley, Elkford has been allocated $938,000, Sparwood has been given $1,282,000 while Fernie was granted $1,597,000. The Regional District of East Kootenay was also given $641,000.

A City of Fernie spokesperson said the Safe Restart Agreement could also cover revenue shortfalls, costs associated with emergency planning and response, bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and policy, computer and electronic technology costs, services for vulnerable persons and other related costs.

“Municipalities across British Columbia are struggling with each and every one of these issues,” they said.

“While facility re-opening is a challenge everywhere, across City of Fernie operations and infrastructure we are experiencing increased demand and costs as we strive to minimize the impact on taxpayers. The funding will help offset those costs as we continue to adapt as a City and expand service levels across our facilities.”

More information on the City of Fernie re-opening schedule is available on their website.

Fernie Free Press