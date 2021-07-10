Province directs funding for emergency operations and training in Nanaimo-Nanoose region

First Nation and Regional District of Nanaimo granted a share of $1.8 million from B.C. government

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation and Regional District of Nanaimo will benefit from their share of close to $2 million from the B.C. government to be better prepared for emergencies.

According to a press release, Snaw-Naw-As will receive $24,000 for an emergency operation centre development project, while the RDN will receive $18,000 for exercise and training enhancement. The allotments are from the provincial community emergency preparedness fund, aimed at providing money for successful applicants to purchase “equipment and supplies to maintain or improve their emergency operations centres” and to bolster the scope of the “emergency co-ordination hubs” via training.

The provincial government offers the funding through the Union of B.C. Municipalities for flood risk assessment and mitigation planning, emergency support services, emergency operation centres and training, structural flood mitigation, evacuation route planning, Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training and volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training, said the press release.

Adam Walker, Parksville-Qualicum MLA, said in a separate release that the funding for emergency operations is great news for the region.

“Investments in emergency infrastructure now means we will be better equipped to respond and react during a crisis later,” he said.

In all, 54 First Nations and local governments were approved for funding.

