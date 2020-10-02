Province commits to building 40 on-reserve homes in Gitaus, Kitselas First Nation

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, 2021

Construction will begin next summer on 40 on-reserve affordable homes in Gitaus.

The project is in partnership between the provincial government’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund and the Kitselas Housing Society — and is part of a larger province-wide initiative to build over 500 affordable rental homes.

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings. where 50 per cent of units are for households with an income of up to $64,000, 30 per cent for households with incomes of up to $74,000 and 20 per cent of units are reserved for households with very low incomes, like those on income assistance.

Kitselas First Nation did not comment in time for deadline.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing refused to comment.

