Province approves transfer of Canfor’s Vavenby forest tenures to Interfor

Interfor Corporation announced on Feb. 28 that it has the green light from the Province of B.C to receive the transfer of Canfor’s Vavenby forestry tenures.

As a result of the transfer, Canfor committed to creating a $200,000 legacy fund with the District of Clearwater to be used at the district’s discretion and will also provide $150,000 over five years to the United Way as well as give $500,000 in funding to the Wells Gray Community Forest.

“Under the previous government, companies could trade tenure like they were hockey cards, and the people impacted were often the last to find out — even when it resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD), in a press release.

“Our government brought in changes so that the needs of Indigenous Nations, workers and communities would have to be considered before a transfer would be approved. The official Opposition voted against those changes. That says a lot about where their priorities lie, which isn’t with rural communities in B.C.”

Specifically, the approval is for the transfer of Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 18 and replaceable forest licence A18688, located in the Kamloops Timber Supply Area near Vavenby, from Canfor to Interfor.

The two licences have a combined allowable annual cut (AAC) of approximately 349,000 cubic metres per year. This includes an AAC of approximately 164,500 cubic metres per year from TFL 18 and approximately 184,500 cubic metres per year from A18688.

Don Kayne, president and CEO for Canfor, said his company is pleased that Premier John Horgan and Minister Donaldson approved the tenure transfer.

“With strong leadership from Premier Horgan, today’s decision demonstrates the BC government’s support of the Interior forest sector as it continues the difficult process of reducing production capacity to align with the available timber supply,” he said.

“Throughout this process, we have appreciated the opportunity to work in partnership with the Simpcw First Nation, the local communities and the United Steelworkers. We are working to sell the Vavenby mill site, which will provide the best opportunity for future economic activities and employment in the local communities.”

Further requirements of the deal include the need for Interfor to continue discussions with local secondary and value-added manufacturers in the North and South Thompson on log purchasing and wood-fibre supply agreements.

Interfor must also work with displaced woodlands employees on further opportunities for employment.

