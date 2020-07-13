Province announces plans for permanent supportive housing on Terminal and three other sites

B.C. ministry and City of Nanaimo partnering on 190 supportive housing units

The B.C. government has announced plans for 190 permanent supportive housing units around Nanaimo, including 50 at the current temporary supportive housing site on Terminal Avenue.

The B.C. Ministry of Muncipal Affairs and Housing announced in a press release Monday that it intends to create supportive housing at 250 Terminal Ave., 285 Prideaux St., 355 Nicol St. and 702 Nicol St.

There will be “virtual neighbourhood meetings” this summer for community members to offer input, the release says.

