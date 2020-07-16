Province announces $1.2 M for resurfacing project on Highway 16 near Vanderhoof

A Highway 16 resurfacing project was announced by the province Thursday. (Steve Hunter/Black Press File photo)

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure made the announcement Thursday, July 16.

A 19-kilometre stretch on Highway 16, ending in the west end of Vanderhoof will be resurfaced this summer.

According to a July 16 news release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the $1.2 million project will seal-coat Highway 16, starting at Engen, running east and ending in the west end of the district.

Once the project begins, drivers will see minor delays, and there will be single alternating-lane traffic over the course of work, which will approximately last a week

The contractor for this project is O.K. Industries Ltd. of Vancouver Island. The province is also working alongside WorkSafeBC to ensure that health and safety for workers is maintained on-site.

Additionally, provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place that are following the guidelines issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C.

These measures include physical distancing and “other protocols to ensure worker and public safety.”

