SD69 will get more than $1,65 million in funding for a boiler replacement, roof upgrades and new buses from the provice. — File Photo

Prov. maintenance funding for schools up $20 M

SD69 Qualicum sees $1.65 M for Springwood, Ballenas, buses

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The provincial government says it’s upped maintenance funding for schools by $20 million this year, for a total of $198 million.

At School District 69 (Qualicum), that total translates to $1,657,155 in funding to replace a boiler at Springwood Elementary School, upgrade Ballenas Secondary School’s roof and replace five buses.

That’s an increase from the $1,142,840 the school district received last year through the School Enhancement Program and the School Bus Replacement program.

The funding is a result of the capital plan submission for 2018/2019 that SD69 submitted last June, said SD69’s secretary/treasurer Ron Amos.

This year, through the School Enhancement Program, $876,620 is going toward the Springwood boiler replacement and the Ballenas roof upgrade, while $780,535 is allotted to replace five buses through the School Bus Replacement program.

The Ballenas and Springwood projects were the top two in SD69’s priority list, with a flooring upgrade at Kwalikum and Ballenas secondary schools, an HVAC system upgrade at Ballenas, roof replacement at Winchelsea Elementary School and a boiler replacement at Arrowview Elementary School being third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the priority list.

