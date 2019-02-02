PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police

In fact, don't tailgate anyone - they just might turn out to be an officer

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t tailgate the cop ahead of you.

But one new driver was given three reasons not to tailgate anyone – or drive erratically in any way, for that matter – yesterday.

“If a car in front of you is going the speed limit & you want to go faster, don’t tailgate & then try to pass on a double solid line,” wrote Cst. Rob Hryhorczuk in a tweet yesterday.

“If unsuccessful don’t then drive into the side of it.”

Sage advice – particularly when that vehicle in front happens to be an unmarked police car.

In a follow-up tweet Saturday morning, Hryhorczuk clarified the N driver did not crash into his car, but that of a traffic enforcement officer “who issued 3 pieces of paper to the driver.”

“The driver thought it was funny, hopefully it was just a nervous reaction to meeting the police for the first time.”

