Protesters take to Chilliwack city hall in support of Reapers Haunted Attraction

Lisa and Gary Moran, owners of Fantasy Farms in Chilliwack, stand inside several of their greenhouses on Oct. 9, 2019. Supporters will be holding a peaceful protest on Oct. 3, 2020 to save Reapers Haunted Attraction. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Supporters of a Chilliwack family that runs a haunted attraction at Halloween will be protesting outside city hall on Saturday.

A “peaceful protest” to save Reapers Haunted Attraction is organized by Rick Hopp and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 outside Chilliwack City Hall.

Reapers is owned and run by Gary and Lisa Moran of Fantasy Farms. It is one of many seasonal attractions that has been offered by the local agri-tourism business since 1992.

The Morans met with City of Chilliwack officials last month and were informed the temporary use permit (TUP) application would not be considered for the Reapers attraction as their greenhouse structure was not up to code.

READ MORE: Reapers Haunted Attraction won’t be scaring anyone in Chilliwack this fall

The announcement of the protest was made public on social media on Friday, Oct. 2.

“We would like to shed some light on some of the issues they are facing and return to them the support they have given the Fraser Valley for nearly three decades,” Hopp wrote.

Fantasy Farms is, however, allowed to go ahead with its other Halloween attraction, Petey’s Pumpkin Patch, as it is an outdoor event. Opening day for Petey’s is Saturday, Oct. 3 at the farm on Gibson Road.

The ‘Save Reapers’ protest takes place Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. outside city hall on Young Road.

Hopp is also putting the word out for folks attending that costumes and props are welcome.

With files from Jennifer Feinberg

READ MORE: Fantasy Farms owners happy their agri-tourism events will be allowed to continue

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress