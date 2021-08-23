Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade and calling for RCMP enforcement to stand down at the site were gathered outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment on Pym Street in Parksville, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Protesters rally outside Oceanside RCMP detachment in Parksville

Demonstrations held against old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, RCMP enforcement

  • Aug. 23, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emotions were high as protesters rallied outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment in Parksville on Monday afternoon, Aug. 23.

The demonstration, which took place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., called for the protection of old-growth forests and an end of RCMP enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed located northeast of Port Renfrew.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek protestors block Mesachie Lake logging equipment yard

More than 100 protesters stood along the Highway 19 and Pym Street intersection and held up signs, cheering as motorists drove by, honking their horns in support.

Several protesters outside the RCMP detachment were present at the Fairy Creek blockade over the weekend and spoke of their described experiences of police brutality while protesting.

Similar events took place across B.C. with ‘RCMP Stand Down’ demonstrations in Nanaimo, Victoria, Courtenay and more.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

 

Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade and calling for RCMP enforcement to stand down at the site were gathered outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment on Pym Street in Parksville, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade and calling for RCMP enforcement to stand down at the site were gathered outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment on Pym Street in Parksville, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Previous story
New COVID-19 restrictions force cancellation of Back in the Saddle Stampede event
Next story
Rollover crash stops traffic on Highway 97 just outside downtown Quesnel

Just Posted