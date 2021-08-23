Protesters rally outside Oceanside RCMP detachment in Parksville

Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade and calling for RCMP enforcement to stand down at the site were gathered outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment on Pym Street in Parksville, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Emotions were high as protesters rallied outside the Oceanside RCMP detachment in Parksville on Monday afternoon, Aug. 23.

The demonstration, which took place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., called for the protection of old-growth forests and an end of RCMP enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed located northeast of Port Renfrew.

More than 100 protesters stood along the Highway 19 and Pym Street intersection and held up signs, cheering as motorists drove by, honking their horns in support.

Several protesters outside the RCMP detachment were present at the Fairy Creek blockade over the weekend and spoke of their described experiences of police brutality while protesting.

Similar events took place across B.C. with ‘RCMP Stand Down’ demonstrations in Nanaimo, Victoria, Courtenay and more.

