Protesters rally in 100 Mile House

Those against the B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card made their voices heard

More than 100 people lined Highway 97 in 100 Mile House Monday as part of a peaceful protest against B.C.’s vaccine passports.

The protesters, who set up in front of Tim Hortons, carried signs with slogans reading Fighting for our Freedom, Say No to Trudeau and I’ll Call My Own Shots.

The rally was in response to the COVID vaccine passports, which came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, requiring people to show proof of vaccination to enter places such as restaurants and sporting events.

People lined the highway, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Debra MacLean and Gloria Coburn said they were fighting for their freedom. “We don’t want anything forced on us,” MacLean said. “We are in a free country and we want the freedom to choose.”

Other protests were also held earlier this week along Highway 97 in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter