Protesters involved in Schoolhouse Squat receive conditional discharge

Two of the activists arrested during the ‘Schoolhouse Squat’ at Rutherford Elementary School two years ago received a conditional discharge today in provincial court in Nanaimo.

Mercedes Courtoreille and Christopher Thompson were both facing charges of mischief and breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence and pleaded guilty to mischief.

The conditional discharge means that although they were found guilty, they won’t have a criminal record if they meet the terms of their probation.

Thompson and Courtoreille were ordered to pay $1,000 each in restitution.

The Schoolhouse Squat, Oct. 5-6, 2018, saw members of a group called Alliance Against Displacement and residents and supporters of Discontent City homeless camp break into the closed elementary school to bring attention to affordable housing issues. More than 20 people were arrested and related security and cleanup costs tallied $72,000.

Anthony Mattila, defence counsel, and Courtoreille and Thompson declined comment.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools was contacted for comment.

More to come.

