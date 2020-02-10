Supporters of Wet’suwet’en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline gathered along Hwy16 in Burns Lake the afternoon of Feb. 10. Many other protests across Canada have taken place since RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction late last week. (Lakes District News photo) Burns Lake protesters

Protesters in Burns Lake

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline gathered along Hwy16 in Burns Lake the afternoon of Feb. 10. Many other protests across Canada have taken place since RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction late last week. (Lakes District News photo)

  • Feb. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline gathered along Hwy16 in Burns Lake the afternoon of Feb. 10. Many other protests across Canada have taken place since RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction late last week. (Lakes District News photo)

Previous story
Haisla members to receive training from Kitselas First Nation
Next story
Municipal water passes lead tests with flying colours

Just Posted

Most Read