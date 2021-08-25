Protesters gather in Williams Lake to oppose vaccine passports

Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday, Aug. 25 in downtown Williams Lake as part of a Fight 4 Freedom movement.

The group gathered above the Stampede Grounds in the curling rink parking lot with anti-vaccine and anti-government signs, and walked to Williams Lake City Hall where they made their presence known.

“Today there was significant turnout of people in Williams Lake B.C. who do not support the B.C. government mandated vaccine passports,” said protester Patricia Boros. “It is a disgusting and outrageous overreach of our government, we need to put a stop to this. I will not stand by and be forced to take a vaccine to go out to eat or watch a movie in the theatre.”

On Aug. 23, the B.C. government announced it is implementing a vaccine passport program for movies, restaurants, ticketed sports events and other indoor group activities as it deals with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures Monday, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated. The B.C. Vaccine Card will be needed to show a first dose of vaccine as of Sept. 13, with a second dose requirement as of Oct. 24. It will be required for entry to restaurants, including patios, ticketed indoor sports events and concerts, casinos, night clubs and high-intensity fitness classes.

The proof of vaccination will also be required for organized indoor events such as weddings, parties, conferences and workshops. The secure website will require name, date of birth and personal health number, and the vaccine card can be saved to a smartphone for entry to restricted venues.

The Business Council of B.C., B.C. Chamber of Commerce and other groups asked the province for the measures in a letter to Horgan last week. They said businesses that are at risk of being closed again for pandemic orders need help to enforce restrictions designed to protect people at sporting events and other gathering sites.

Another Fight 4 Freedom protest is planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m., said Boros.

– With a file from Tom Fletcher.

