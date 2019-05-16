Protesters gather in second Rally4Paws outside Quesnel’s Provincial Courthouse

A small group of protesters waited for convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to arrive in court today, elliciting supportive honks from passing cars. The protest was organized by Tammy Hockett and Troy Giesbrecht. Pictured: Cindy Coumont, Jeannette Farquhar, Cheryl Manley, Troy Giesbrecht, and Andrea Graham hold protest signs outside the provincial courthouse in Quesnel on Thursday, May 16. Heather Norman photo

Protesters gathered outside the Provincial Courthouse in Quesnel this morning (May 16) to protest convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams, as she arrived at court for trial.

Adams was charged with breaching her probation order on June 29, 2018, according to files accessed via B.C. Court Services Online.

The probation order prohibited her from owning or having custody of an animal.

Catherine — along with her mother Karin Adams — had 16 dogs seized from a property in Quesnel in June 2018, after a B.C. SPCA investigation found the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area with little or no access to water and with feces- and urine-soaked matting.

WATCH: Quesnel hosts rally against convicted animal abusers

The probation order was a condition of Catherine’s 2015 sentencing in Smithers Provincial Court, where she was found guilty of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal and causing/permitting the animal to be in distress.

The protesters were organized by Quesnel locals Troy Giesbrecht and Tammy Hockett, and they held up signs reading: “Stop Animal Abuse,” “Do unto them as they have done,” and “Animal Abusers Mock our Justice System. Change is Needed Now!”

“I have been following what these two have been doing for many years now, and it has to stop,” says Giesbrecht.

“[We’re here] to make sure that the courts know that this is not acceptable. Laws have to be changed [and it] isn’t just up to the court system, it’s up to the whole of Canada, the world.”

She adds that what Catherine Adams and her mother have done is “completely wrong.

“People need to quit putting their heads in the sand.”

Heather NormanCommunity Reporter

Send Heather an email