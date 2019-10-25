Protesters gather at west Shore RCMP detachment

Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion marched along Millstream Road to the West Shore RCMP detachment to condemn the Mounties’ treatment of Indigenous people. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Protesters with Vancouver Island’s branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) marched along Millstream Road and arrived at the West Shore RCMP detachment at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday to voice their anger with the RCMP’s treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Approximately 25 people took part, most wearing masks, as several speakers launched an angry, obscenity-laced tirade at a handful of RCMP members standing off to the side.

Some of the accusations included that the RCMP was “created to kill Indigenous people” and the Mounties “helped priests grab Indigenous children” from their parents, and the RCMP endanger lives of Indigenous people “every time they show up.”

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said everyone in Canada has the right to peaceful protest. “We don’t have a problem with anyone coming here,” she said. “We’re just here to ensure everyone’s safety and to make sure our vehicles can get in and out and to allow people to get in and out of the building.”

