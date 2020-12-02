Protesters block entrance to Western Forest Products in Ladysmith

Protesters block the entrance of Western Forest Products in Ladysmith on Wednesday, Dec. 2. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

Members of Extinction Rebellion were among those protesting logging of old-growth forests

Protesters opposed to logging of old-growth forests blocked the entrance to Western Forest Products this morning, Dec. 2, but trucks are now coming and going again at the mill.

Protesters included members of Extinction Rebellion.

Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen said the gathering may contravene public health orders and may constitute mischief. He said if the roadway wasn’t cleared, protesters would be arrested, and the group opted to end its blockade.

Protestors opted to take down the blockade. Trucks are rolling back in. pic.twitter.com/4zkfyfqygb — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) December 2, 2020

People protesting logging of old-growth forests blocked the entrance to the Teal-Jones Forest Ltd. log-sort operation in Nanaimo two months ago; that protest resulted in an arrest.

