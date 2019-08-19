Protester threatens citizens arrest during morning federal funding announcement in Oak Bay

Howard Breen of Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island as he crashed a federal funding announcement in Oak Bay on Aug. 19. (Travis Paterson/Oak Bay News)

Protestors took centre stage ahead of federal environmental announcement Monday morning. While Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna was on hand at Cattle Point in Oak Bay to announce $1.3 billion towards Canada’s conservation efforts and fight against climate change, protesters took a moment on the microphone.

Howard was removed from the scene upon confronting McKenna. pic.twitter.com/5sy04ICXDu — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) August 19, 2019

McKenna announces $1.3 billon towards a nature legacy to protect natural and sensitive environments and announced Uplands Park as a natural heritage site.

Environmental activist Howard Breen, of Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island, and a handful of protesters promised instead of “just disrupting” the event, they planned a citizens arrest of the minister.

@oakbaypolice warn Howard Breen that any attempted use of the zap straps he is holding for the intended confinement of Minister Catherine McKenna is unlawful and police will intervene. He is free to shout and protest. pic.twitter.com/SwSFp0SSOF — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) August 19, 2019

