Protester threatens citizens arrest during morning federal funding announcement in Oak Bay

Police escort protester away after confronting federal minister

  • Aug. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Protestors took centre stage ahead of federal environmental announcement Monday morning. While Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna was on hand at Cattle Point in Oak Bay to announce $1.3 billion towards Canada’s conservation efforts and fight against climate change, protesters took a moment on the microphone.

McKenna announces $1.3 billon towards a nature legacy to protect natural and sensitive environments and announced Uplands Park as a natural heritage site.

Environmental activist Howard Breen, of Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island, and a handful of protesters promised instead of “just disrupting” the event, they planned a citizens arrest of the minister.

