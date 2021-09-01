Protest planned for downtown Penticton for climate change

Penticton will be hosting on of the 50 rallies happening on Sept. 8

From left to right, Don Gayton, Norberto Rodriguez and Emaya Vega-Baric were part of the climate change rally in Penticton on July 29. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western)

Pentiction-area residents are planning a protest on Sept. 8 to demand politicians take action on climate change.

Following this summer’s record-breaking heatwave, wildfires and droughts, Penticton residents are planning to join the rest of Canada in protesting for politicians to take immediate action on climate change.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, the march will go from Penticton Library to Gyro Park for the city’s launch of its Energy Emissions Plan.

Penticton will be one of 50 rallies across Canada ahead of the federal elections party leaders climate change debate.

Climate change rallies aren’t new to Penticton, which saw one on July 29 when residents demanded the federal government place a moratorium on new fossil fuel expansion and enact a transition away from fossil fuels.

