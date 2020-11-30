Protest planned following Hope council’s veto on supportive housing

Council voted 4 opposed, 1 in support, of BC Housing's plans to rezone 650 Old Hope Princeton Way

A screenshot of a poster detailing a Dec. 4 protest against Hope council’s decision to reject BC Housing’s rezoning application for 650 Old Hope Princeton Way. (Submitted photo)

A week and a half after Hope’s council members voted against plans to rezone a BC Housing property at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way, which would have paved the way for 52 units of supportive housing to be built at the site, residents are staging a protest against the decision.

“This proposed supportive housing would have saved lives but without it there will surely be lives lost. Be a voice for those who would benefit from this with us on Friday,” a Facebook event for the protest stated.

The protest is taking place in front of district hall Friday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. Those who want to take part are being urged to “make a sign, drive and honk or just show up to show some support.” The protest will start at district hall and make its way to the proposed site of the supportive housing development at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way.

A notice shared with the Hope Standard stated that it is a COVID responsible protest. “There will be no gathering” organizers stated, adding that people who choose to walk as part of the protest should wear masks and keep a two metre physical distance.

