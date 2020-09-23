Protest against proposed Qualicum Beach cell tower takes place Sept. 26

Protesters against a proposed cell tower will stage a protest on Saturday, Sept. 26. (Photo submitted)

Concerned citizens will hold a peaceful protest against a proposed Telus cell tower in Qualicum Beach.

Part of the International Protest Against 5G, the event will begin on Sept. 26, at 12:30 p.m., with an open mic for speakers starting at 1 p.m.

Protesters will meet at the Qualicum Beach sign, located at Village Way and the Island Highway.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach moves forward on alternative recommendation for proposed cell tower

READ MORE: Centre withdraws from cell tower project in Qualicum Beach

Carol Dowe, organizer of the protest, advises anyone wanting to attend to bring a chair, protest signs and follow social distancing guidelines. There will also be a sign-in sheet for the protesters and hand sanitzer.

“Our concerns are especially for the health and safety of our children and grandchildren located near this proposed cell tower location, in the middle of some four daycares, two elementary schools and our vulnerable senior/elderly population,” said Dowe in an email.

For information, call Dowe at 250-752-2104, email caroldowe@gmail.com or visit c4st.org.

-NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News