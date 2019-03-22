With worshippers arriving for prayer around 1 p.m. at Masjid Al-Iman (2218 Quadra St.), the human chain is planned to begin at 12:45 p.m. and stay in place until the end of worship at 3 p.m. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Protective human chain to form around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders invited to stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

A human chain is expected to grow around Victoria’s Masjid Al-Iman mosque Friday afternoon, as a show of support for the Muslim community inside holding Friday prayer.

In light of the recent mosque shootings in New Zealand, Victoria’s Sikh community is inviting Islanders to join them in forming a protective human chain “as a show of love and solidarity with our Muslim family and to remind everyone that bigotry will not be tolerated.”

With worshippers arriving for prayer around 1 p.m. at Masjid Al-Iman (2218 Quadra St.), the human chain is planned to begin at 12:45 p.m. and stay in place until the end of worship at 3 p.m.

