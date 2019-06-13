UBC small mammal biologist Tom Sullivan studies vole habitats on logging sites, which are slash piles conserved specifically for the small mammals.Deer mice are one of the species Sullivan and his team study, they are quite docile. The biologists tag the voles to track their movements and data.

Protecting small mammals after logging near Golden

A team of biologists are keeping an eye on small mammals in cut blocks around Golden and four other sites in the province.

What they’re looking for is the impact of logging on small mammal habitats. They have seen the how disruption affects species like the short and long tailed red-backed voles, deer mice, fishers, martens, weasels, and more.

For instance, the voles have been known to leave an area after it has been logged for more than a decade before returning.

Tom Sullivan is a small mammal biologist with UBC who has been working with silviculture forester Scott King at Louisiana-Pacific Corp. on a site just east of Golden. He and his team have preserved slash piles (woody debris left over and stacked after logging), and have set live traps to see if these piles are used as a habitat by small creatures.

The answer is yes. Rather than burning up the piles and discarding them, the piles are acting as a “marten hotel,” or a mouse mansion.

“These animals colonize the piles,” Sullivan explained. “We should be thinking about all of the forest resources.”

These small mammals are critical to the environment. They feed off insects, and are healthy prey for birds and other animals.

“If we could keep them on these sites, that’s good for voles and their networks,” Sullivan said.

Creating the habitats and corridors between cut blocks has helped to keep the animals in the ecosystem.

“It has been a wonderful project. It is well worth keeping the habitats on site,” Sullivan said, adding that foresters have even witnessed black bears using the piles for dens in the winter. “There’s always these debris piles that are left.”

The small mammal study began 12 years ago, as biologists monitored the activity of the small fur-bearing creatures before and after logging operations. Sullivan and his team are working on five different habitat locations across the province, using small and large slash piles, and tagging the mammals they catch before releasing them to study their habits.

    Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle's safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle's website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josee Bonhomme photos)