Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store's steps early Thursday morning.

A prosthetic leg was found Thursday morning by employees of a Vernon medical supply store.

Katie Hunt, employee of Creative Mobility Products, said the store is hoping to find the owner.

“We got to work this morning just before 8:30 a.m. and it was left just outside our front door,” she said. “We are a medical supply store so I am assuming the people who left it here had good intentions to have it returned to an owner.”

In the hopes to find the owner, Hunt also posted to the popular local Facebook group Vernon Area & Community Forum.

“FOUND – If you’re missing a leg, a prosthetic was left at our front door this morning at Creative Mobility…Let me know which leg and any other details to claim it,” she wrote.

Hunt said that the owner is welcome to come by the store to retreive it.

“I hope we find the owner. These are not cheap and it also has the gel insert which is also very pricey.”

Creative Mobility Products is located at 3-3100 35 St, in the Discovery Plaza behind the downtown Safeway in Vernon. You can reach staff to inquire by calling (250) 542-0677. The store closes at 4:30 p.m.

Related: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar

Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook.