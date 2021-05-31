Proposed West Kelowna ‘flagship’ neighbourhood clears another hurdle

The proposed Goat's Peak neighbourhood's first phase of development is planned to include 184 homes

A map showing “Block C,” slated to be the first phase of the Goat’s Peak development. (Contributed)

A West Kelowna residential development that has been on and off of city councillors’ desks for the better part of a decade is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The first phase of the sizable Goat’s Peak neighbourhood cleared a public hearing last week. It’s set to include 60 single-family residential lots and 82 single-family or duplex lots and 42 townhouse units. In its entirety, the new neighbourhood is planned to have more than 900 homes.

“We see this as a flagship community but not just for our partnership and for the City of West Kelowna. We see this as a flagship for the entire Okanagan,” said developer Emil Anderson Properties’ vice president of development Matthew Temple during the May 25 public hearing.

No residents spoke at the hearing, though letters sent to the city expressed concerns regarding road improvements and storm drainage, which the developer said would be dealt with in future development phases.

Phase one plans also include trails linking the community to Goat’s Peak Park.

Future phases of the development will propose space for a new school and commercial spaces, though those have yet to come to council for consideration.

The first phase of Goat’s Peak still needs final approval from council before construction can move forward.

