Proposed new brew pub in Abbotsford’s historic downtown approved in principle

Old Yale Brewing is turning a Laurel Street building into a new brew pub. (Photo: Google Street View)

Council gave the go-ahead Monday for a Chilliwack brewery to open a new pub in Abbotsford’s historic downtown core.

Old Yale Brewing plans to take over the Abbotsford Banquet and Conference Centre on Laurel Street and renovate it into a large brew pub with more than 200 seats.

Old Yale would also brew beer in a 780-square-foot section of the building, although their Chilliwack location would continue to produce the bulk of the company’s brews. Most of the seats would be indoors, but a 38-seat outdoor patio is also planned.

Plans for the pub include a possible cornhole/game area.

To proceed, the brewpub needs a manufacturer’s licence from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB), as well as a licence from the city.

On Monday, council gave approval in principle to the plans. The topic will return for a public comment period at a future council meeting before the city forwards the application to the LCRB for its final approval.

Abbotsford News