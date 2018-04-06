Proposed Duke Point bus service scrapped for now

The plan to provide transit service from downtown Nanaimo to the Duke Point Ferry has stalled with no chance of getting it restarted this year.

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s transit select committee, at its meeting on March 22, voted against the recommendation by staff, which was directed to find the best way to apply the 5,000-hour annual conventional transit expansion that the RDN board approved for implementation this year.

Staff reviewed three options, which included evaluation of two route alignments to provide transit service to Duke Point ferry terminal and nearby industrial complexes. Service improvements to the Route 40 VIU Express, which experiences passenger crowding, was also explored.

Based on review of public feedback, analysis of routing, ferry data analysis of both Duke Point and Tsawwassen B.C. Ferries terminals, and consultation with B.C. Transit, staff favoured the Prideaux Street-to-Duke Point option and recommended it to the transit committee for approval. The route would have connected downtown Nanaimo to the ferry terminal as well as the industrial areas in Duke Point.

However, the committee voted against it. Seven directors opposed the Duke Point proposal – City of Nanaimo directors Bill Bestwick and Bill McKay, Lantzville director Bob Colclough and electoral area directors Bill Veenhof, Bob Rogers, Maureen Young and Alec McPherson. The transit committee instead voted to refer the implementation of this year’s 5,000-hour annual conventional transit expansion back to staff and requested staff to come back with a detailed study to provide frequency improvements to Route 40 Vancouver Island Express.

Staff analysis of current B.C. Ferries data indicates an average of 3,500 foot passengers arrive and depart the Duke Point ferry terminal each week.

