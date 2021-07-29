Proposed development would add needed housing in Clearwater

A proposed development in Clearwater could see new residential housing behind the high school.

The subdivision would be located between Park Drive and Highway 5, and is proposed to hold 84 lots for both single family dwellings and duplexes. The owner and developer of the land submitted an application to change the zoning from RL-1 (rural) to R-1 (residential single family and duplex).

While the development proposes 84 lots, information such as ensuring enough water flow for fire if required, will determine the final number of lots.

The potential development adds much-needed housing to the district and the location is close to amenities, including the shopping centre, high school, medical clinic and hospital. In addition, the change in zoning would also include a site-specific amendment that would enable secondary suites in duplex dwellings, according to a council report. The “duplex suites” were part of a revision to the building code in 2019 to encourage more rental units if local governments choose to allow it.

The Trans Mountain pipeline also currently goes through the proposed site. According to the Local Government Act, developers must allocate five per cent of the property for parkland for every three or more additional new lots created, or provide cash-in-lieu payment.

The District’s Trail Master Plan notes a site for a trail to be over the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is about 18 metres long. District planning staff consulted with Trans Mountain who support the idea to reserve the easement as a trail or community amenity, according to the council report.

A public hearing was held during the regular council meeting on July 13, where a few residents expressed their concerns about the development. The recommendations put forward to council for the zoning amendment, however, were tabled until the next council meeting due to technical difficulties with Zoom audio during the public hearing. The recommendations were taken to a special council meeting held July 23 and were approved by council. Both videos can be viewed on the District’s YouTube channel.

To view the development presentation visit www.districtofclearwater.com.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times