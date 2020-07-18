Proposed development aims to add housing to south Ladysmith

Sean Carroll references the neighbourhood site plan at an information meeting on July 15 (Cole Schisler photo)Project Engineer Sean Carroll references the neighbourhood site plan at an information meeting on July 15 (Cole Schisler photo)

A developer is proposing a neighbourhood of single-family homes and townhouses in a plot of land between Farrell Road, and Sanderson road in south Ladysmith.

The proposed site plan includes roughly 47 units of single-family homes, and 27 townhouses. They are seeking rezoning of the land to R3–A, and R1–B zoning to allow for residential housing. The developer is not seeking any variances within the proposed zoning requirements on the site.

At a neighbourhood information meeting on Wednesday, July 15, project engineer Sean Carroll of Core Group Consultants explained that build-out of the neighbourhood is likely to begin in spring 2021. The land will need to be cleared of existing trees prior to construction.

Approximately five-percent of the site is dedicated parkland, and tree buffers will be in place between the new development and existing housing. The park will become property of the Town of Ladysmith.

Residents seemed generally in favour of the proposal, but expressed concerns about the character of the developer, and whether the development would be completed.

Chemainus real estate broker, Debbie Simmonds, said that the developer has a proven track record of successful developments.

“I have worked with this developer for a number of years now. He is very credible. He has done a lot of developments, I’ve never seen him flake on a development,” Simmonds said.

