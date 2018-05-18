Proposed Comox condo building set for public hearing next month

A new five-storey, 45-unit condo building is being proposed for Balmoral Avenue, adjacent to the Comox Golf Course, but the architect for the project notes the building is actually lower than a previously proposed four-storey building at the same site.

Barry Weih of Wensley Architecture Ltd. presented his proposal to Comox council Wednesday and explained the proposed multi-family building at 1700 Balmoral Ave. will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with 50 underground parking spaces.

“This is more suited to today’s market,” he noted. “The fifth floor will be significantly set back to reduce the sense of mass of the units.”

The building will feature five adaptive housing units on the first floor, and a proposed 37 bike parking spaces.

In 2005, rezoning and development permit applications were approved for a four-storey, 18m (59 feet) high, 31-unit building.

The DP was renewed several times before expiring in December 2017.

Weih said the previous building was actually two feet higher than the current proposal, coming in at 57 feet.

He added there are five visitor spots included in the 50 proposed parking spots, and there will be no age restrictions on the building.

“We’re very comfortable the building is going to fit in with the neighbourhood.”

Council unanimously approved first and second reading (Couns. Marg Grant and Barbara Price were not present) and a public hearing was set for June 6 at 7 p.m. at the d’Esterre House at 1801 Beaufort Avenue.