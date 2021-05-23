Proposed affordable housing project in Qualicum Beach receives $25K grant

The Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society has received a $25,000 grant for its proposed affordable housing project in Qualicum Beach.
The development located on a property at Railway and Village Way, is one of 34 projects granted funding from the Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, delivered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, a $1.65 billion program endowed by the Government of Canada.
The Kiwanis project proposes a 56-unit multi-residential development, featuring 48 rental units and a separate eight townhouses. The money will be used to make the affordable housing project net-zero energy ready.
The project is one of three Vancouver Island organizations to benefit from the SAH initiative that delivered a total of $2,080,241 to 34 organizations across Canada.
The Alberni Low Energy Housing Society in Port Alberni and the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society also received $25,000 grants.
