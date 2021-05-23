Proposed affordable housing project in Qualicum Beach receives $25K grant

A rendering of the a proposed multi-residential development on Railway Street and Village Way in Qualicum Beach. (DYS Architecture Illustration)

The Qualicum-Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society has received a $25,000 grant for its proposed affordable housing project in Qualicum Beach.

The development located on a property at Railway and Village Way, is one of 34 projects granted funding from the Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, delivered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, a $1.65 billion program endowed by the Government of Canada.

READ MORE: Council gets first look at plans for affordable housing project in Qualicum Beach

The Kiwanis project proposes a 56-unit multi-residential development, featuring 48 rental units and a separate eight townhouses. The money will be used to make the affordable housing project net-zero energy ready.

The project is one of three Vancouver Island organizations to benefit from the SAH initiative that delivered a total of $2,080,241 to 34 organizations across Canada.

The Alberni Low Energy Housing Society in Port Alberni and the Comox Valley Affordable Housing Society also received $25,000 grants.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News