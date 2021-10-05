Proposal calls for 8-storey rental apartment building in Rutland

The building would consist of ground-level commercial topped by 91 rental units

A Calgary-based developer is proposing an eight-storey apartment building in Rutland.

The building would consist of ground-level commercial space topped by seven storeys containing 91 “affordable market rental units” at 155-179 Rutland Road North, according to a development application sent to the City of Kelowna by the Arlington Group on Monday. The plans also call for two storeys of underground parking.

The building, proposed with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, would be located in the Rutland urban core, hence the reason the developer has dubbed it Central.

“It will help to enhance the revitalization currently occurring in the area by bringing in new residents to the Rutland area,” reads the application.

The proposal is now being looked over by city staff. To go ahead, it would need a height variance granted by city council as the area is currently zoned for a maximum of four storeys.

