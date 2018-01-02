Property values soar in Ucluelet

“Lots of demand and no supply,” is the main reason behind a rapid rise in Ucluelet’s property values, according to local realtor Judy Gray of RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty.

B.C.’s 2018 property assessment notices are in the mail and Ucluetians can expect to see a significant increase in their home’s value as the average Ucluelet property rose from $290,000 to $366,000 between July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017, according to a report released by B.C. Assessment on Tuesday.

That 26 per cent increase is the largest on Vancouver Island, which, the report states, saw an overall increase in total assessments from $192.7 billion in 2017 to $223.1 billion this year.

Property values in neighbouring Tofino rose 14 per cent, from $576,000 to $654,000.

Gray told the Westerly News that Ucluelet’s property sales have rebounded strongly over the past two years after a tough drought from 2008-2015.

“Resort areas took the biggest hit in the downturn of the overall economy and it took a long time for us to recover…It wasn’t until late 2014 early 2015 that we started to see any sort of recovery,” Gray said.

“We had a terrible drought in sales. Our sales dropped like crazy and prices dropped like crazy. We had some significant make-up in 2016 and 2017…It came on like gangbusters. It came fast and furious through 2016 and 2017.”

She cited a current mix of low supply and high demand as the main reason Ucluelet’s values are rising.

“The popularity of Ucluelet has increased the interest in the area and significantly increased the sales and there’s been a lack of inventory, which puts pressure on pricing. People are willing to pay more to get what they want,” she said. “In 2008, most of the people that were coming here were looking at investment properties and second homes. That has changed, somewhat, to be young families wanting to live here. They’re exiting the cities and a lot of the reason that they’re able to do that now is because they’re able to bring their work with them and they’re entrepreneurial.”

She suggested Ucluelet remains an “excellent place to invest,” and that improvements to both the Long Beach Airport and Highway 4 will make an impact.

“Ucluelet is a fantastic community,” she said. “It’s safe. It’s beautiful. It’s got lots of activities for you to do. Lots of people want to come here.”