Property taxes are due July 3

Property taxes were due and 6.9 per cent of the population didn't pay on time. Pixabay photo

With all of the excitement of the upcoming long weekend, don’t forget property taxes are due by the end of the work day on Tuesday, July 3.

A 10 per cent penalty will apply after that date for payments or homeowner grant applications that do not meet the deadline.

For residents that qualify, don’t forget to also claim your homeowners’ grant, which can be done online with information provided in your tax notice.

The 2018 tax notices were mailed out by West Shore municipalities to homeowners in May, if you have not received your notice, contact your municipality immediately.

Some departments will be open late to accommodate residents wishing to pay in person. Langford’s tax department will remain open Monday to Friday until 6 p.m. Others will close at the regular time and all municipal halls will be closed on Monday, July 2.

The Town of View Royal also has a payment drop box located at the front doors of Town Hall, 45 View Royal Ave., that residents can use to drop off their cheque and/or grant application. Payments will be processed the following morning and residents are asked to indicate whether they would like a receipt mailed to them.

Many municipalities do not accept credit card payments, only cash, debit or cheque. For more information, check your municipality’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@gold

streamgazette.com