Property recovered, suspect arrested after break and enter at Comox Valley building supplies outlet

Comox Valley RCMP has recovered stolen property and arrested a suspect after an early morning break and enter to a business on the 3200-block of Small Road in Courtenay.

  • May. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On May 14, Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a break and enter to Slegg Building Materials in Courtenay. The suspect(s) had already fled the scene with approximately $3,000 worth of property.

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Crime Reduction Unit quickly gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Courtenay and recover all of the stolen property.

Bradley James Miller, 37, of Courtenay faces charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property, and breach of recognizance.

