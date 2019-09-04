Property crimes spike 42 per cent in Terrace

A wallet stolen from an unlocked car could mean numerous fraud files at various locations, especially if the wallet contained a tap credit card. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP files related to property crime rose by 29 per cent from April to June in comparison to the same time last year. This spring, approximately 569 property offence files were created, compared to 401 in 2018.

As a result, police officers are asking for the public’s help to reduce and prevent future theft.

“One of the simplest things we can all do to prevent theft and reduce crime is to lock stuff up: vehicles, bikes, sheds, houses, trailers, and anything else you don’t want taken or entered,” said Terrace RCMP Inspector Jayson Lucash in a press release.

Police say leaving your vehicle unlocked can result in numerous other files being generated, tying up police from being able to investigate more serious crimes or from having a more proactive presence. For example, if a thief steals a credit card out of a stolen wallet it can require numerous fraud files at various locations where the card was used.

Bottom line? Keep your possessions close, and anything that’s not closed, lock it up, police say.

According to Terrace’s Crime Severity Index, property crimes in 2018 overall saw the total number of property crime violations rise by 5.7 per cent to 860 incidents. Breaking and enter rose 11 per cent to 55, and counts of possession of stolen property went from four to seven incidents. Theft under $5,000 rose 8.5 per cent to 299 incidents resulting in charges laid against 27 people.

Tips to help keep your home secure:

• Keep your doors locked even though you may just be in your back yard. It doesn’t take long for a thief to slip into and out of your home.

• Close and lock all windows each time you leave your home or vehicle.

• Do not keep ladders or tools on the outside of your home. If it can be used to gain entry into your home keep it locked up and out of sight.

• Always keep your vehicle locked even if it’s parked in your carport or driveway. Don’t be fooled into thinking your vehicle is safest.

• Use timers on indoor lights and tamper-proof, motion sensor lights around the perimeter of your home. Lighting is the most effective crime prevention tool since criminals do not want to be seen.

• Record serial numbers, keep a log and take pictures of items in your storage locker.

• Check on your storage locker from time to time to make sure items are safe and nothing has been tampered with. If you find that it has been broken into, call your local RCMP Detachment; we want to know about it even if nothing has been stolen.

• Avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and always lock vehicle doors.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

