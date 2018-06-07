Property crime statistics show decrease

Incidents in Summerland decline by seven per cent in first quarter of 2018

Property crimes in Summerland decreased slightly in the first quarter of this year as compared with the same period in 2017, according to RCMP statistics.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Quarterly Report was presented to municipal council in late May.

The Summerland RCMP detachment received a total of 629 calls for service in the first three months of the year.

The report shows 91 property crimes in the first three months of this year, down from 98 in the same period a year earlier.

This is a decrease of seven per cent.

Violent crimes in Summerland showed a 14 per cent increase, with 16 incidents in the first three months of this year, compared with 14 in the same period last year.

Domestic violence cases in Summerland were steady with figures from the same period in 2017, with four incidents.

Crime trends observed in Summerland are similar to those reported in other communities throughout the region.

Overall in the region, the latest RCMP crime statistics show the number of property crimes decreased by seven per cent, violent crimes rose by 18 per cent and domestic violence statistics remained unchanged.