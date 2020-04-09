Property Assessment Appeal Board extends appeal deadline to June 1, 2020

On March 26, 2020, the Government of British Columbia issued Ministerial Order 086 under the Emergency Program Act that provides a tribunal with the statutory power of decision to waive, suspend or extend a mandatory time period relating to the exercise of that power.

The Assessment Act provides that the deadline for appeal to the Property Assessment Appeal Board is April 30, following the sitting of the review panels (section 50).

The board is aware of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect this may have on parties’ accessing their right to appeal to the board.

As a result, the board extends the deadline for its appeals for this year, pursuant to the Ministerial Order 086, from April 30, 2020, to June 1, 2020.

This extension is valid only for appeals that were required to be filed by April 30, 2020, and no other appeals.

To view the board order granting the extension, visit: http://www.assessmentappeal.bc.ca/application/files/6615/8578/0094/COVID19.Appeal.extension.final.pdf

