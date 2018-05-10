Properties in Osoyoos and Willow Beach under evacuation

A total of 23 properties are under an evacuation order

Evacuation Order for properties in rural Osoyoos and Willow Beach areas.

A total of 23 properties are under an evacuation order issued by the Town of Osoyoos and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday evening.

Addresses on Solana Key Court and Harbour Key Drive are being directed to leave their residences and the area immediately and register at the reception area located at the Penticton Convention Centre (325 Power St.) in Penticton.

#Evacuation Order for properties in rural Osoyoos & Willow Beach areas. See information release for addresses and map. #BCflood #2018freshet https://t.co/ieY8YDYiKQ — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 10, 2018

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately

Register with Emergency Support Services by calling: 250-486-1890

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call 250-490-4225

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.Take pets in pet kennels or on leash

Do not use more vehicles then you have to

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

The addresses under the order are: