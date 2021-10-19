Proof of vaccination will be required for Repair Cafes’ first event

The Repair Café will also have a Tinkerbell Station, which is a made-in-Maple Ridge initiative to encourage kids to get hands-on with tools. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

While the Maple Ridge Repair Café is able to make a comeback this year, with COVID still looming over everyone, the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society has decided to remain extra cautious and implement the provincial guidelines.

The first event for the Café, will be held on Oct. 23, at the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre (12150 222th Street), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter the venue and those attending the event will need to follow provincial public health orders including requiring masks at indoor events for those over age of 5, said Leanne Koehn, community engagement manager for Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and founder of the Repair Cafés.

“The safety of our volunteers and community members is paramount,” Koehn said, “Many people who attend the Cafés are seniors and we want everyone to feel safe and comfortable at our event while making community connections & getting their stuff fixed!”

The cafés are pop-up events where residents can bring their broken items such as small appliances, lamps, electronics, jewelry, clothing, small toys or furniture, etc. and volunteer expert “fixers” are available to help residents learn to repair their stuff for free.

“We are so excited to be able to hold our first event since Covid started,” said Koehn.

While parents are getting things fixed at the Repair Café, their kids can get to work at Tinkerbell Station, a made-in-Maple Ridge initiative to encourage kids to get hands-on with tools and take things apart to see how they work. Kids can then get creative with the pieces and use Repair Café tools & supplies to make robots, jewelry, or other original creations.

“We have missed connecting with residents, helping them learn how to fix stuff, and keeping things out of the landfill! Other municipalities have recently started holding Repair Cafés again, so it gave us confidence that we could hold a safe event as well.”

People can also sign up to repair and become a volunteer by filling out the online form at www.mrrepaircafe.ca.

