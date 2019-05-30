Promotion for Penticton Secondary School teacher

After 25 years of working at Penticton Secondary School, Shaune Gowe was appointed district principal — student support services.

Gowe succeeds Susan Thomson, who will be retiring from her position as director of instruction — student support services on Dec. 31. Gowe will begin her role Aug. 1.

Thomson joined the district in 2015 arriving from School District 23 (Central Okanagan) where she worked for 20 years. Prior to that, Thomson worked in Coquitlam and in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Ms. Thomson brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the district. The board thanks Ms. Thomson for her ommitment and contributions to the district, staff, students, community organizations and the teaching profession. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Wendy Hyer, superintendent of schools, in a news release.

Gowe has held many roles in her 25 years with the school, including special education teacher, inclusion/response to intervention co-teacher, literacy teacher, learning assistance teacher, resource room teacher and support services department head. She has a Master of Education (Special Education) from Flinders University (Adelaide, Australia), a Bachelor of Education Degree (Special Education) and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of British Columbia.

