Promontory Road re-opens after small slide but will close again Saturday

City of Chilliwack says Promontory Road, will again close Feb. 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree removal

Map of planned Promontory Road closure for Feb. 1, 2020, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree removal after a small slide on Jan. 31. (City of Chilliwack)

Promontory Road reopened to Chilliwack traffic again on Friday afternoon.

It closed temporarily after a small slide brought down mud and debris across one lane of traffic near Uplands Road.

Public works crews were on-scene quickly but will have to continue the cleanup Saturday.

City of Chilliwack announced it will close Promontory Road for Saturday, Feb. 1 between 7 a.m to 5 p.m. for tree removal as shown in the map.

