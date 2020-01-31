Promontory Road re-opens after small slide but will close again Saturday

Promontory Road reopened to Chilliwack traffic again on Friday afternoon.
It closed temporarily after a small slide brought down mud and debris across one lane of traffic near Uplands Road.
Public works crews were on-scene quickly but will have to continue the cleanup Saturday.
City of Chilliwack announced it will close Promontory Road for Saturday, Feb. 1 between 7 a.m to 5 p.m. for tree removal as shown in the map.
