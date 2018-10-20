Prolific Parksville graffiti tagger gets 1 year of probation

Man was in breach of previous court conditions when arrested again

A prolific graffiti tagger has been given a year of probation after having being caught by police in Parksville.

Arrested by a plainclothes member of the Oceanside RCMP the evening of Sept. 19 while in the process of defacing a restaurant sign, Tyler John McKinstry was sentenced to 12 months of probation on Oct. 16 at Nanaimo court. He was charged with mischief.

When McKinstry was arrested, he was breaching previously imposed court conditions, which included not being in possession of any material suitable for producing graffiti.

RELATED: Parksville-area graffiti tagger arrested by RCMP

Those conditions are from a previous conviction, after he had been arrested on March 12, and again on April 11. He had been released from that March 12 arrest on a promise to appear, and placed under conditions after spraying his tag, “RONES” on private property throughout the great Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

But, after he was released on a promise to appear, police received further calls reporting the same tag being discovered.