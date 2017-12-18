Prolific Okanagan thieves behind bars

Kelowna police nab couple that was living in stolen RV outside of Peachland and wanted in Penticton

They were living in a stolen RV in Peachland, wanted in Penticton, but caught red-handed by Kelowna RCMP.

A male and female are back in jail after West Kelowna police located the couple in a rural area of Peachland, living in a stolen RV.

West Kelowna RCMP located Julian Hoekstra and Kristina Anderson on Saturday in a rural location in Peachland. Both individuals had outstanding warrants for their arrest in relation to previous charges of possession of stolen mail and mail theft.

While members were on scene they discovered the couple were living in a 40-foot Dutchman RV, valued at $37,000 which had been reported stolen out of Kelowna in July 2017. Inside the RV police located what they believe to be more stolen property, stolen mail and fraudulent documents including pre-paid gift cards and credit cards.

“Our dedicated members continued to work hard to locate and identify those who were profiting from the victimization of others in our communities”said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP “Efforts continue to be made in returning any stolen mail and property found to their rightful owners”

The 38-year-old Anderson was held in custody for outstanding warrants out of Penticton for theft of mail and theft under $5,000. She has since been charged with the additional criminal offences including;

· Breach of Undertaking – Sec. 145(3) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 – Sec. 355(a) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Mail – Sec. 356(1)(b) C.C.

· Possession of Falsified Credit Card – Sec. 342(1) C.C.

· Fraud – Sec 380 (1) C.C.

· Possession of identity document – Section 56.1(1) C.C.

The 43-year-old Hoekstra was also held in custody for outstanding warrants out of Penticton for theft of mail, theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. Hoekstra has now been charged with additional criminal offences including;

· Two Counts of Breach of Recognizance – Sec. 145(3) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 – Sec. 355(a) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Mail – Sec. 356(1)(b) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000 – Sec. 355(b) C.C.

· Possession of Falsified Credit Card – Sec. 342(1) C.C.

· Fraud – Sec 380 (1) C.C.

· Possession of identity document – Section 56.1(1) C.C.

