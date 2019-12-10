Prolific offender sentenced to over a year for police chase in South Okanagan

Tyler Newton was sentenced in Penticton Provincial Court, on Tuesday, to 14 months and one week in prison, under a series of offences including flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

This comes after Newton led police on a three-hour pursuit through the South Okanagan on May 27.

Justice Daneliuk explained during his sentencing on Dec. 10 that Newton evaded police for several hours, passing on double solid lines and crashed through a gate into an agricultural field causing extensive damage. A spike strip deployed by police popped all but one of his tires, however, the pursuit continued.

Newton was eventually boxed in by police, but rather than stop he backed up and smashed into a police vehicle in order to escape. The flight only stopped when he became stuck in a field, and was extracted through a broken window with the help of a taser.

He was sentenced on a second count, of flight from a police officer, to 550 days. On count three of dangerous driving, he also received 550 days. These will be served concurrent to each other.

Newton was given a credit for 297 days served, bringing the total sentence to 253 days concurrent on each counts two and three.

On count two, Newton also received a driving prohibition of three years.

Concerning count six, possession of stolen property, Newton was sentenced to 180 days, consecutive to counts two and three. On count seven, mischief under $5000, a sentence of 90 days was given, concurrent to all other offences.

Of the initial 11 charges, Newton was convicted on four; counts two, three, six and seven.

During the court proceedings, the criminal history of Newton was highlighted, including his 42 previous convictions. In January 2019, Newton was sentenced for similar offences and has received many sentences with a rehabilitative component in the past, yet continues to re-offend.

In his sentencing, the court highlighted a total intolerance for a failure to stop for police, which puts the lives and safety of others in jeopardy.

Justice Daneliuk explained that in spite of Newton’s lengthy record and history of reoffending, she has hope that rehabilitation is possible.

