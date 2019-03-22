Prolific offender nabbed at a Duncan motel

A second chronic offender in as many weeks has been picked up by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

A second chronic offender in as many weeks has been picked up by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Steven Sharanowski, 34, was arrested by the detachment’s street crime unit during the execution of a search warrant at a motel in Duncan on March 15.

During the search, RCMP seized methamphetamine, opiates and other items associated with illegal drug trafficking as well as stolen property that police think is related to a recent break and enter.

“This drug trafficking investigation is a continuation into well-known, chronic offenders who have caused considerable problems for the community, both directly and indirectly,” said RCMP Cpl. Trevor March.

Sharanowski faces charges related to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and will appear in Duncan Provincial Court on April 2.