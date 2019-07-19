Prolific offender claims he’s changed his ways

A man facing charges in relation to stealing a truck was in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Friday for sentencing.

Stanley Nickason, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, failing to stop for a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

On May 30, 2018. Nickason stole a blue 1990 GMC pick-up truck in Penticton and May 31, 2018 he fled from police, while driving without a licence.

The Crown told the judge about Nickason’s prior 68 convictions starting from 1995, some of which include flight from police, stolen property, dangerous driving, and robbery.

The Crown suggested two to two and a half years incarcerated, five-year driving prohibition and three years probation because of his history, noting he has already spent 621 days in jail.

Nickason’s Defence lawyer Jordon Watt claimed Nickason suffers from drug addiction and is on the methadone program, which has kept him clean for 13-months.

Watt said Nickason is of aboriginal descent and has been close with his elders, practicing prayers and reconnecting with his heritage.

Watt told the judge Nickason has obtained a welding certificate and works every day as a welder from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He said Nickason has job opportunities with multiple friends when he is released and has a strong support system with his mother, girlfriend, and uncle, who he will be living with.

Watt explained to the judge Nickason’s upbring and how he was abused by multiple stepfathers and in and out of foster homes.

Nickason read a letter he wrote to the judge, telling him he isn’t the man he was and wants to make a life for himself.

“I want to be there for my family and I want to work hard. I work in a metal shop and have been drug-free during my time in jail,” Nickason.

He said he left his negative friends behind and knows it’s his job to change his life and if he gets a second chance. He won’t let the judge down.

After hearing the Crown and Defense’s statements, the judge decided to evaluate the information and hold off on sentencing until next Friday at 9 a.m.

Nickason’s mother, girlfriend and step-father were in court to support him.

