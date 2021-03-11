Prolific offender arrested by RCMP Emergency Response Team in Chilliwack Wednesday

Large police presence in McSween Road area in the evening ended with arrest of David Geoghegan

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018, was arrested by the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team on McSween Road on March 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

It was a high-risk arrest on McSween Road Wednesday night because of the potential for firearms allegedly in the possession of a suspect.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to a location in the 11000-block of McSween Road at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday (March 10) after a witness reported seeing individuals connected to another criminal investigation.

“Because of the nature of that investigation, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT) was engaged for the safe apprehension of the suspect.”

The two men were located by the side of the road on McSween, as ERT officers attended, along with frontline Chilliwack RCMP members, crime reduction unit and police dog services members.

“Part of the witness report was that they were armed, which raises the level of safety and concern,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Mike Rail said.

David Allen Geoghegan, 30, was arrested at the scene. Police are not disclosing the nature of the other criminal investigation that prompted the tip, but Geoghegan is charged with driving while disqualified under the criminal code, and with one charge of breach of probation.

He appeared briefly in court on Thursday (March 11) but was remanded in custody.

Geoghegan is well-known to police and is a prolific offender.

– with files from Paul Henderson

